New Castle County Police said they were investigating a shots fired incident at the intersection of Milltown and McKennans Church roads on Wednesday afternoon, July 12, 2023.
The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Arriving officers found no victim and no suspects, but found several shell casings in the roadway and evidence at the intersection of Limestone and Milltown roads.
Investigators said a motorcyclist reportedly fired shots at another vehicle and then fled.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit at (302) 395-8110.