Birmingham Township patrolman John Freas spends most of his days on his iPad, watching Amazon Prime TV and Netflix inside the former Glen Mills, Pennsylvania reform school; he also goes for walks.
That's about all he can do while about half-way through his 14-day quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 on the job.
"I went on an emergency call, and a person was sick, and transported to the hospital; the health department notified me that I had to go into quarantine," he said.
Freas said he feels totally fine and has no symptoms of the contagious coronavirus.
"I'm pretty healthy; they come and take my temperature a coupe times a day, and it's been good." he said.
The location is slated to be turned into a FEMA medical shelter for patients who are not COVID-19 positive.
"I think it'll be an excellent place for it...the staff has been really wonderful, I can't say enough for the Glen Mills schools; the Delaware County Department of Emergency Service,s and the volunteers that are here with me 34 hours, seven days a week. These people are volunteers and they come here to assist with first responders who have to come here."
For now, Freas is the only resident in the 85,000 sq. ft. building on a sprawling campus, but that's expected to change as cases of COVID-19 soar.
"People who need to go in quarantine--not that you're sick--but it's some place safe for you to go where you don't expose to your family. Now if I start showing signs and symptoms, I'e been told that they will have me transported to a hospital to be checked...then I will not be allowed to come back."
The campus already has a medical and dental facility and its own power plant. To start, the place could hold about 250 beds, and that doesn’t include the dorm rooms.
"We really just want to help out in this time of crisis, and however we can help we are here to help and serve," said Christopher Spriggs, acting director of the school.
The school, which was the oldest reform school in the country had all of its licenses yanked from the state in April of last year amid multiple child abuse probes. Now Spriggs said he's hoping to switch up the narrative and see the facility be used for good.
"We all will be known by how we responded during this time," he said. "We are really honored to help during this time, this is a tough time for everyone and we want to be on the right side of things right now."
Freas said life there isn't nearly as exciting as it is on patrol.
"It gets a little trying sometimes on the rain days, I have freedom to go out and walk around the grounds...there's no TV...I can go outside and sit outside."
He wears a mask when he goes outside, and family can even visit--as long as all social distancing is happening.
"It's been a little tough, but it's something that has to be done...so if you start showing signs that you don't spread it to your family, or your neighbors, or other people."