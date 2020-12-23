A dump truck with its bed in the air hit the bottom of an overhead sign structure on I-95 at Route 273 in Christiana leading to six hours of lane closures, and five miles worth of delays, for much of Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. and forced Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) crews to close two of the four travel lanes in order to inspect damage to the sign structure, and make necessary repairs.
Debris from the hit reportedly damaged at least one other vehicle but no injuries were reported.
The truck that hit the structure pulled over after the sign strike.
Delaware State Police were investigating the collision.
Traffic jammed up on northbound I-95 back to South College Avenue sending drivers searching for alternate routes until the incident was finally cleared just before 5 p.m.