State and local dignitaries joined with members of the public on Saturday, April 30, 2022, for the unveiling of a statue in honor former Wilmington Mayor James Sills.
The first African-American mayor of Wilmington served from 1993 to 2001.
The eight-foot tall bronze statue stands at the intersection of South Park Drive and North Market Street.
The more than 90-year old former mayor was on hand for the event.
He said he came to Wilmington in 1959 wanting to make the city a better place to live, and he hoped he contributed to that, to which the crowd gave him a standing ovation.