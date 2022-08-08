Four-time Grammy Award winner Olivia Newton-John is dead at the age of 73 after losing a battle against breast cancer that lasted decades.
The pop singer, who became a sensation back in the 70s with such hits as "Have You Never Been Mellow," passed away today in southern California.
She became a cultural phenomenon after starring in "Grease" opposite John Travolta.
She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992. However, the cancer reappeared in May of 2017 and had metastasized to her lower back before reappearing again for a third time in September of 2018.
She recorded her first single, "Till You Say You'll Be Mine" for Decca Records in England in 1966 when she was just 18.
She released her first solo album here in the U.S., "If Not For You" in 1971, written by Bob Dylan, which became her first international hit.
Her next follow-up single, "Banks of the Ohio," was a top ten hit in the UK and in Australia.
She had small successes with some remakes before the release of 1973's "Let Me Be There" which made it into the top ten for Pop, Country and AC and earned Newton-John her first Grammy.