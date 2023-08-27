Maryland man was killed Friday night in a single-car crash in Harrington.
77-year-old Robert Griffith's small SUV ran off Vernon Road near Prospect Church Road around 6:15 p.m. and hit a rock wall near a ditch, Delaware State Police said.
The vehicle then spun, and ended up in the ditch.
Griffith, who lived in Denton, Maryland, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Vernon Road was closed at the scene for about 5 hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by DSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit.