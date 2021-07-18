A single-vehicle crash late Saturday night landed 5 people, including two children, in the hospital.
New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from 3 area fire companies were called to the 3100 block of Naamans Road just before 11 p.m. for a report of a vehicle into a utility pole.
A 39-year-old man was treated at the scene and taken to Wilmington Hospital with a possible back injury, and a 30-year-old man was treated at the scene and taken to Wilmington Hospital for a possible head injury and injuries to his arms and legs.
Both men are in stable condition.
Three other patients, 2 of whom are children, were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.