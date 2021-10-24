A 68-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon when his sports car hit a tree along State Route 1 in the Bear-area.
The man was driving his Corvette southbound on the Route 1 on-ramp from Route 72 in a steady rain around 5:20 p.m. on October 23, 2021, when he lost control of the car, Delaware State Police said.
The man's vehicle ran off the road and spun as it traveled down an embankment before the driver's side door hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name until his family are notified.
The crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit, closed the Route 1 on-ramp from Route 72 for about three-and-a-half hours, and police are asking anyone with information to call Master Corporal Forester with the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.