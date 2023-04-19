A crash west of Georgetown has left a Bridgeville man dead.
Delaware State Police said that the 36-year-old man ran off a slight curve on Old Furnace Road near Asbury Road late Monday night. The vehicle entered a ditch, hit some drainage pipes and a mailbox before it collided with a utility pole and overturned. The vehicle landed upright in someone's front yard.
The driver, Michelet Polynice, died at the scene.
The cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-703-3266 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.