In February 2015, Sharita Sewell said she watched the pain her sister Lanita Brooks went though as a mom--experienced the pain herself as an aunt--when 17-year-old Deshon Sellers was shot and killed in Wilmington. Sellers' loss has a huge impact on every holiday for them, but particularly on Mother's Day.
In 2021, they came up with an idea to try and provide a support system for moms all over Delaware who may be dealing with that exact same pain on one of the toughest holidays.
"We came up with the idea of not wanting to forget about the mothers who have to go through holidays without their children," Sewell told WDEL Thursday. "They appreciated the support. Sometimes, moms can feel they're forgotten about after they lose a child. You find out who's really there for you and who's not there for you. We just want to let the mothers know that they're not forgotten about, their child is not forgotten about."
After forming the group Mending Hearts, Sewell said she and her sister hosted a Mother's Day brunch the day before the holiday, to bring together those experiencing their loss during a difficult time so they could support each other. This year, they found even more support, with aid and grant funding coming from New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, a few Wilmington councilmembers, and One Village Alliance Executive Director Chandra Pitts. One Village Alliance is hosting the event this year on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 31 West 31st Street in Wilmington.
"There will be live entertainment--we have performers coming in from Chicago to perform for us--we're having free food, raffles, gifts for all the mothers in attendance," Sewell said. "We're doing a brunch, so there will be fish, chicken, grits, eggs, bacon, sausage, and everything is free."
The sisters have tweaked some things from their first run of trial-and-error, Sewell said, and she said even the decorating is worlds beyond where it was in year one, and she's very excited to debut some of the surprises for the moms who arrive to break bread and find solace together with them this year.
"It's amazing to see them help each other. I mean, this event is my sister's baby now. I help her with all the planning of the event. Our hearts really go into this event," Sewell said. "Not only do the mothers in attendance enjoy it for just a couple hours, but my sister enjoys it as well. The next day is Mother's Day and they have to go back to the realization that their children or child is no longer here, so the day before, just to put a smile on [their] faces brings joy to our hearts, and makes it well worth doing, for years to come. It's a good way to give back to the community."