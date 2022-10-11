Five teens and an adult face charges for allegedly shoplifting thousands of dollars from a Rehoboth outlet store and then leading State Police on a chase.
Troopers were called to the Under Armour store on Monday afternoon after a group of people took merchandise and fled.
Troopers spotted the car heading north on Coastal Highway and tried to pull it over, but the car sped off.
Police disabled the car by using a tire deflation device, but the suspects then tried to run away. All six were eventually tracked down, with the help of the State Police helicopter.
Troopers say they found more than $2000 worth of Under Armour merchandise in the car. They also learned the car itself was stolen.
The six suspects are now facing a variety of felony charges.