The 62nd edition of the Brandywine Festival of the Arts is Saturday and Sunday, September 9 & 10, 2023, along the banks of the Brandywine in Wilmington.
Event producer Barry Schlecker said this will be the largest show ever in terms of artisans and vendors.
"The number 240 to 250 is about twenty to twenty-five percent bigger than ever," said Schlecker, with about half of the artists coming from the local area. "When I say local I'm talking about Philly, West Chester, Kennett, Wilmington of course, and Kent and Sussex."
He said the festival has evolved into an all day, family and pet friendly event.
"We have art and crafts of course, but we have food, we have music, we have a children's area, we have animal adoption," said Schlecker. "So with a little luck we can draw between five and seven-thousand adults a day."
This year's featured artist is Philadelphia native Edwin Lester whose painting 'Worn But Not Out' is on the cover of the 2023 U.S. Civil Rights Trail Tour Guide.
"We try every year to pick someone who started with us and we watch them grow," said Schlecker.
Hours for the festival are Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4p.m. on Sunday. The festival is rain or shine.
Admission is $5 for adults with free parking and shuttle service available at Incyte on Augustine Cut Off.