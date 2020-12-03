The Newark Planning Commission voted 3-2 to advance the proposed development of a six-story building on Main Street to Newark City Council.
The commission took the action Tuesday night, December 1, 2020, at a virtual meeting.
The project at 141 East Main Street at Haines Street encompasses 17,500 sq. ft. and includes a four-story parking garage with more than 200 spaces.
Planning Commission chairman Willard Hurd said the project was able to move ahead after developers removed a proposal for more than 90 apartments, leaving the plan at 60, two-bedroom units.
"Therefore, there's no relief from the code required," said Hurd.
Hurd added that while there was concern voiced over the height of the proposed structure, the developer did not need regulatory relief for it.
The commission did table a neighboring five-story development at 132 East Main Street for further legal opinion on a zoning question.
That project is 11,750 sq. ft. and has 33 apartment units, a couple of which are proposed for the rear of the structure but on the first floor.
The commission is most likely to take that proposal up again in early 2021.
Both projects include first floor retail fronting Main Street, encompassing some of the businesses currently located at both locations.
Hurd said there a number of development projects earmarked for the City of Newark and while it's a challenge, it's better than no interest at all.
"We often comment that it's a good problem to have that people want to build here," said Hurd. "The challenge is balancing it."