The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey says they've confirmed six tornadoes in our region so far as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias - two of them in Delaware.

In its initial assessment, the weather service office gave the general locations as Kent and New Castle counties, Queen Anne's County in Maryland, Cape May and Ocean counties, New Jersey, and Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania.

Investigators are still combing over storm reports and have not released specifics on each of the tornadoes.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.