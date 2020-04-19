A Newark man died after what ended up as a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 Saturday night.
The 30-year-old victim lost control of his car, which hit a guardrail on 495 southbound near mile marker 9 around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, Delaware State Police said.
The car spun back across the highway and into the opposite guardrail.
Five other vehicles were damaged when their drivers tried to avoid hitting the first car or debris from it.
The first driver wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his car, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three children who were passengers in the other vehicles were slightly hurt.
The crash closed I-495 southbound at the scene for roughly four hours.