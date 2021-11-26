If waking up early and standing in line for hours on end to engage in commercialized capitalism just hours after a national holiday celebrating thankfulness, gratefulness, and togetherness doesn't sound appealing, there's some good news: there's a lot of other options Black Friday, especially in the Wilmington area.
Brandywine River Museum
First, the Brandywine River Museum of Art is making its triumphant return, opening its doors once again following a months-long closure as the result of flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.
"After we got slammed by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the museum's been closed since September 2nd," said the museum's Director of Marketing and Communications Andrew Stewart. "And now, we're delighted to be opening on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, opening to the public and displaying our holiday train display. We're all looking forward to that."
The flooding--and subsequent damage it caused--was unprecedented in nature, Stewart said.
"We had a lot of damage in the aftermath," he said. "We've had several floods in the 50-year history of the organization, but nothing quite like this. In the lower level of the museum, water came in up to about eight feet."
Thankfully, Stewart said most of the art itself was on the next level up, and spared from destruction, but nine other buildings on their 15-acre campus, Stewart estimates the museum is looking at property damage estimated to be about $6 million, including equipment and furniture lost to the flooding.
"The thing that I think most people will notice--those who have been going to Brandywine for a while--is we normally have a handmade ornament display, we call those 'critters,' and we have those on massive trees that towered up to the third floor from the central lobby. Unfortunately, over 8,000 of those handmade ornaments were destroyed in the floods. So that display is a lot smaller and more concentrated than it has been in prior years."
But Stewart said there was a silver lining in the outpouring of community support they found in the wake of the flooding. When people realized these pieces of the museum's identity had been lost, they began turning up with replacements.
"It's another positive story though, because...people who had bought critters from us, volunteers who had made some for their personal collection, they all brought those in, and so we do have critter displays on our holiday trees on the first floor, but they're not quite what they normally are," he said. "It's been just amazing. It touches our heart every time I think about that, you know, just that thoughtfulness. It makes us feel truly part of the community of this whole Brandywine Valley."
Those "critters" are part of a fundraising effort, and the museum will be holding that sale this year as well, though not onsite. The event will be hosted instead by the Chadds Ford Historical Society on December 4th and 5th.
Additionally, despite the loss and the challenges, certain portions of the holiday display will be featured at the reopening much more fully than even last year constricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have several galleries of art, as we always have during the holidays, and we've had a crazy time these last couple years when you think back to COVID and we've closed the museum and opened the museum and had social distancing and all of these things," Stewart said. "So the Brandywine Railroad train display last year was actually sort of a an adapted version for social distancing. I'm pleased to say, this year the Brandywine Railroad is back to what most people know it as, which is a full gallery filled with with thousands of feet of track and about 1,000 items for kids to enjoy."
In a second silver lining, those aforementioned COVID protocols are likely what helped the organization recover so quickly from the current disaster du jour, Stewart said. Because there was already an existing infrastructure in place, communication and working remotely to get back up and running was already second nature.
"It's just a wonderful team that really pulled together. The pandemic, who knew that that was going to be a training ground for this final push when the flood came, but we really didn't skip a beat," he said. "We were all used to working remotely...the pandemic sort of gave us that tool, and when our offices got destroyed in the in the flood, we just kept on working and we always knew we were coming back...we serve the community. We always have that feeling, so we just had to dig deep and keep on going. I think we're all feeling immensely relieved right now in these final few hours before we open to the public again."
The Brandywine River Museum of Art is open at 1 Hoffman's Mill Road in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the holiday season. Tickets--$18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $6 for students and children 6 to 18 years old, and free for those five and under--can be purchased at brandywine.org/museum.
DE Parks and the Brandywine Zoo - FREE
If sticking to the outdoors is more the speed being sought, every park in Delaware and the Brandywine will have free admission Black Friday as part of the #OptOutside initiative.
"Back in 2015, #OptOutside started, which was to try to encourage people on Black Friday, instead of standing in lines in stores or sitting on their couch dialing up online shopping, to encouraged them to get outside, go explore state parks," said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. "We have 17 gold medal award-winning state parks. There's county parks, local parks. We're just trying to encourage people to get outside, so what we're doing is waving the entrance fee both at the state parks and at our zoo in Wilmington, just to incentivize a little bit more for people to get out."
The pandemic also had an impact on the parks and recreation system, but in a positive way. Garvin said people looking to get out of the house after being cooped up for so long turned to parks as a means of relief, and he's happy the parks were there to give them an outlet.
"We've seen a a huge uptick in people getting out to our parks during this pandemic. This is an opportunity to encourage people to di it more, or, as I'm trying to do, encourage people to maybe explore a different state park than they usually go to," he said. "We have, as I said, 17 state parks. They all offer different things and I really would love for Delawareans and our visitors to get out and see what they all have to offer."
And avoiding the stress of what Black Friday can represent has a positive effect, but a double impact. Visitors don't just receive the good things about spending time outdoors, but also avoid the negative things that come with a high-intensity experience in a retail environment.
"Getting outside has both physical and mental health advantages, and so I encourage people, both Black Friday and really throughout the course of a week, to try to carve out a little bit of time to get outside and just unplug and unwind--be it in one of our 17 fabulous state parks, or in your driveway," Garvin said. "It really is something that has long-term benefits."
All Delaware State Parks (except for Fort Delaware, which is closed for the season) will open at 8 a.m. on November 26, 2021. The Brandywine Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, December 1, through February 28, 2022, entry to the parks and zoo will remain free for the duration. For locations and additional information, visit destateparks.com.
Wilmington Riverwalk - FREE
While the Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) says it's drive-thru holiday light display won't be returning to the lots surrounding Frawley Stadium, there's a new riverfront attraction coming that will feature some upside: for starters, it'll be free.
"With the riverfront, we always try to have as many inexpensive or free attractions, especially around the holidays but all year long, to bring families down," said Joe Valenti, RDC's marketing manager. "We are not going to have our drive-thru light show that we partnered with The Grand on last year, so we are going to be putting up some light displays on the actual Riverwalk."
No tickets are necessary, Valenti said. Those showing up to the Riverwalk will find trees wrapped in lights and decorations from the Hare Pavilion all the way down through to Iron Hill.
"We're going to have some some lights on display, some holiday decorations. We have some carolers and other musical performances scheduled throughout the month, and everything is free, and without charge, just to bring people down and enjoy the holidays" he said.
The lights turn on Black Friday and remain through New Years, but Valenti did note, with the ongoing dangers presented by COVID-19, another fan-favorite from the riverfront won't be returning: The popular Riverfront Rink will be skipping the 2021-22 season.
"It is going to be put on hold. We love it as well, and it was really a difficult decision, but with the COVID pandemic still sort of lingering [the decisionw as made to pause,]" he said. "It is an outdoor rink, which obviously provides a safer environment, but all of the skate rentals, the changing areas for changing your skates, all of the different rest areas, are not only indoor, but are prefab tents that we constructed using re-circulated air in pretty tight quarters. So, in order to keep it as safe and responsible as possible, we would have had to sort of drastically limit the access to that, and it just wouldn't have been feasible for us to operate on such a limited capacity."
He did, however, know that at least one jolly elf in red doesn't mind the outdoors and would likely be making an appearance on the Riverwalk attraction this year.
"COVID really kind of played into the decision to decorate the Riverwalk and go all-out with different outdoor performances, maybe some appearances--possibly by Santa," Valenti said. "We have some other things going on that we're planning just to kind of sort of supplement the environment."
RDC is partnering with the Delaware Tourism Office and many of the local restaurants and shops in the area to pull the event off. To take in the sights, just head to the Wilmington Riverfront or visit riverfrontwilm.com for more information.