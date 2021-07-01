A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Newark, Delaware pubic health officials announced Thursday.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, the skunk was located in the area west of Route 273 near South Brownleaf Road, Sonant Drive, and Stature Drive.
Two individuals were potentially exposed to the virus after their dog attacked and killed the animal. Both have started post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.
Anyone who believes they may have come into contact with the animal is urged to contact the DPH Rabies Program at 302.744.4995.
The skunk marks Delaware's second confirmed case of rabies of 75 animals tested since January 1, 2021. In 2020, four animals were found positive among 121 tested.