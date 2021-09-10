A heavy police presence was reported at Skyline Middle School late Friday morning.
Just before lunchtime at 11:52 a.m., state police said the Pike Creek school received telephone threats from an unknown person.
Troopers along with New Castle County Police and constables swarmed the scene.
Master Cpl. Gary Fournier refused to detail the nature of the threat, saying the investigation is in its early stages.
The school was placed on heightened security, and students remained inside the building.
The area was deemed safe after police searched by ground and by sky about a half-hour later. Normal school operations resumed at 12:30 p.m.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we will have heightened security throughout the day at Skyline Middle School and Heritage Elementary School given its proximity to the Skyline campus," Red Clay spokeswoman Taylor Greene told WDEL in an email.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the threat.