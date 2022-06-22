Law enforcement officers by the hundreds lined up to salute and pay respects to Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County (Maryland) Sheriff's Office who was shot and killed on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The Delaware State Police had a sizable contingent in attendance, including members of the Mounted Unit.
Hilliard was remembered as stern and smooth in appearance, but fun loving with family, friends and his colleagues, even if meant accidentally setting Detective Chip Oakley's phone on fire while trying to fix it.
Oakley said as the two officers got outside the building with the phone belching smoke and sparks it ignited.
"Man," I said, "that was awesome."
He looked right at me and said 'Man that was your phone!'
Moments of laughter and levity were mixed with choked emotions and tears.
"I know Glenn was a follower of Christ," said Oakley, his voice catching. "So I won't say goodbye to him, but see you later."
First Sergeant Burley Williams admitted he was scared when asked to eulogize his colleague.
"I knew that nothing I said up here would show Glenn the respect and admiration he deserved," said Williams.
As he addressed Hilliard's wife and three children, Williams began to cry.
"Glenn loved y'all more than you can possibly imagine. We love ya brother we're gonna miss you."
20-year old Austin Davidson has been charged with Hilliard's murder.
Davidson had four warrants out for his arrest from four different police agencies when Hilliard confronted him and gave chase.
The Sheriff's Office said Davidson shot Hilliard using a semi-automatic handgun with a laser sighting. He's being held without bail.