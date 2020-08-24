There will be no Slam Dunk to the Beach in 2020 after organizers announced they will not hold the post-Christmas event this year.
Delaware Sports Commission and Slam Dunk to the Beach chairman Dr. Matthew J. Robinson said the decision wasn't easy.
“At the center of our decision was the safety and well- being of
our participants, and spectators. We have been following the trends overall
and specifically within the elite high school basketball environment and we
came to the conclusion that the prudent decision was to hold off until
2021.”
The tournament estimates it raises over $1 million in economic impact for Sussex County annually.
The decision comes in the backdrop of a DIAA vote earlier this month to suspend fall sports until the second half of the school year. Delaware high school basketball practices are currently projected to start in December, with games beginning in early January.