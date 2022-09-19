Jalen Hurts accounted for three touchdowns and Darius Slay made two interceptions as the Eagles controlled Minnesota 24-7 for their second win of the year.
The Eagles put together three drives of over 80 yards in the first half that were converted into touchdowns.
The opening drive ended with a Hurts 3-yard touchdown scramble after a pass to Dallas Goedert put the Eagles on the doorstep. Hurts hit four different receivers on the opening drive, with a fifth called back on a penalty.
After the teams traded punts, the Eagles went 82 yards with Quez Watkins taking advantage of a broken coverage to sprint 53 yards for a touchdown from Hurts.
Two Eagles posessions later, it was Hurts again going on the ground this time 26 yards, including fighting through contact on the five to make it a 21-7 lead at the two minute warning of the first half.
The Eagles forced a quick pnt, and then the two-minute offense went 75 more yards, getting a Jake Elliott 38 yard field goal at the buzzer to take a 24-7 lead into halftime.
A blocked field goal was the last time the Eagles would get into scoring position on offense, but their defense carried the load, forcing three Kirk Cousins interceptions in the second half.
Slay had two, while Avonte Maddox made the third pick, all three withouh the Eagles defensive red zone, to preserve the victory.
Hurts threw for 333 yards on 26-31 passing with a touchdown and an interception that was caused when Kenneth Gainwell bobbled a screen pass.
Hurts also contributed 57 yards to the team's 163-yard rushing attack. Miles Sanders had 17 carries for 80 yards.
DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, who were quiet in the season opener, were prime targets Monday night, with Goedert catching 5 passes for 82 yards, with Smith getting 80 yards out of 7 receptions. A.J. Brown caught 5 passes for 69 yards.
Former Eagles Wide Receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded to the Vikings in the preseason, had just 1 catch for 7 yards, and 2 punt returns for 5 yards.
The 2-0 Eagles hit the road Sunday for a game in Washington that gets underway at 1 p.m.