A car traveling at a speed lower than the posted speed limit on I-95 led to a fatal crash early Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Delaware State Police say the incident happened around 4 a.m. on southbound I-95 near the Route 896 interchange.
According to troopers, a car driven by 58-year old John D. White of New Hampshire was in the right lane at a speed lower than the speed limit.
A tractor trailer driven by a 37-year old Newark man changed lanes to pass the car, but the car then veered in front of the big rig, and was hit from behind.
A front seat passenger in the car, a 56-year old woman from Virginia, suffered serious injuries and later died at Christiana Hospital.
White was charged with the following offenses:
- Operation of a Vehicle Causing Death of Another Person
- Driving without a Valid Driver License
- Improper Lane Change
- Failure to Signal Lane Change
He's being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1,500.00 secured bond.
The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.