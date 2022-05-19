It was a morning state Sen. Sarah McBride and a contingent of local, regional, and national supporters spent celebrating the good accomplished through the passage of the Healthy Delaware Families Act, but one where they recognized the fight continued elsewhere, and that the victory here could translate into momentum elsewhere.
"More than anything else, I'm hopeful," McBride said in front of Wilmington's Brew HaHa! on Thursday, May 19, 2022. "Paid family and medical leave and the Healthy Delaware Families Act passing demonstrated that small states can do big things, that the First State can be a leader in this country. And that's what today is about. It's about taking the momentum of passage here in Delaware and Maryland, literally within a week of each other, and helping to take that momentum to serve as a catalyst for progress in red states and blue states across the country, and at the federal level."
Officials chose during a rare victory lap to put a cap on their legislative win in front of the Trolley Square coffee shop because owner Alissa Morkides had been one of the movement's most outspoken supporters from the business community. She called guaranteed paid leave for employees a "no brainer" and said the state's infrastructure adoption on that puts businesses like hers on a level playing field with larger institutions already able to provide leave.
"It will make it possible for us to be able to offer our team up to 12 weeks of time off, fully covered, at a very reasonable cost, to spend that crucial time with their newborns or care for a sick family member without worrying about their job or a paycheck," Morkides said. "I believe that nobody should be forced to choose between a job and a paycheck. Paid leave for all is the right thing to do, and it's long overdue--plus it makes good business sense."
Myles Hicks, Maryland Campaign Manager the Time To Care Coalition, joined McBride and national leaders to convey a message of hope to those whose efforts are facing uncertainty or significant opposition. McBride's efforts to pass the legislation in Delaware was an almost two-year-long fight. In Maryland, Hicks says it was an even longer journey, so don't be discouraged.
"There's a great list of growing states that have passed paid family leave legislation. We're happy to share this moment with Delaware as well," he said. "We did it probably one week after each other. So we're really happy that we get to share this space with you guys. And then, as well, for all those states that are still working towards paid family leave, I just want to encourage you guys to keep fighting. Keep your heads up and keep moving. This was Maryland's fourth time introducing the Time to Care Act, but this fight has been going on for years and years beforehand. So this has been a labor of love."
Events like Thursday's have an invigorating effect in those places where the fight drags on and the lack of progress can feel like a weight on those trying to move their state forward for the betterment of the working populations, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families' Jocelyn Frye.
"We're just going to continue to fight along with you. We feel that momentum even in moments when we think things are dead; we know that people are still fighting for it, and you can come to an event like this and get inspired and focused, and hear about the progress and the work that people are doing," Frye said. "It's enough for me, I know, to keep fighting, so I want to thank you all for being here. Thank you for fighting with us. And we will just keep fighting until we win it for everybody."