No long lines. No hours long wait. No sitting in a vehicle backed up on a highway.
People leaving a smaller, by appointment only, walk-up COVID vaccination clinic at Delaware Tech's Wilmington campus offered nothing but praise to state officials on-hand for the event.
"Relatively quick inside the door, we were moved right along," said Robert Bloomingdale of the Milltown area, who was there with his wife, Pat.
"Everything was very smooth. Everyone was very friendly. No reaction from the shots and out the door we went," said Bloomingdale.
Jeff Sands with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) said 500 people were expected to get their COVID vaccination at Delaware Tech.
"We're really making every effort to make vaccinations accessible," said Sands. "We know people can't always wait in their cars for excessive amounts of time. We know some people don't have vehicles. So we're trying to bring the vaccinations to the communities where people are."
Long lines of vehicles and waits of several hours were reported during weekend large scale vaccination sites at two state DMV sites.
Sands said the larger drive-thru-style vaccination events are definitely not for everyone.
"Some folks that may have mobility challenges or things like that are going to be better suited for events where they have access and can sit down and are closer to home. We're trying to get as many events out in the community as we can."
Sands said those who have signed up on the state web site for the COVID vaccination will be notified of the smaller clinics which will have a separate on-line sign in.
People leaving the vaccination event also admitted to feeling some relief at getting their first COVID shot.
"It does lighten your mood," said Bloomingdale. "People are walking a little bit lighter coming out than they are going in."
One unidentified woman leaving the site started flapping her arms like a bird.
"I feel free," she said.