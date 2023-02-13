College students, living in a two story house on Paper Mill Road in Newark, were alerted by smoke detectors to a fire in the residence on Sunday and got out safely.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company received the alarm just before 3 p.m. on February 12, 2023.
Arriving units reported smoke from a second floor bedroom.
The fire was controlled to the room and its contents.
No injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was accidental, caused by a faulty electric lamp.