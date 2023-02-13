Paper Mill Rd fire
Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Co.

College students, living in a two story house on Paper Mill Road in Newark, were alerted by smoke detectors to a fire in the residence on Sunday and got out safely.

Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company received the alarm just before 3 p.m. on February 12, 2023.

Arriving units reported smoke from a second floor bedroom.

The fire was controlled to the room and its contents.

No injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was accidental, caused by a faulty electric lamp.

Tags