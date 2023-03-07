Fire officials say smoking materials helped lead to a blaze at the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out on the 100 block of Cornwall Road at about 10:19 a.m. March 7, 2023.
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company members found heavy fire showing from the garage area of the two-level home.
There were no reported injuries in the fire which was put under control after help from Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Bethany Beach crews.
Milton, Millville, and Millsboro were also eventually called to the scene to help with clean-up.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to confirm the fire beginning via the smoking materials.