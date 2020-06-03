A problem with electrical wiring is responsible for a smoky fire Wednesday afternoon at the Greenville Center on Kennett Pike at Buck Road, according to the 

Talleyville Fire Company and neighboring companies were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on June 3, 2020, and reported smoke coming from the second floor of the building which includes shops, restaurants and business offices.

It took a while for crews to find the seat of the fire, and assisted by the building's sprinkler system, damage was limited.

No injuries were reported.

