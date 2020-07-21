The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a smoky fire at Reach Church in Glasgow on Monday night, July 20, 2020.
Firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company of Newark responded around 10:45 p.m. for an automatic fire alarm, but the first arriving engine company reported smoke from the building.
A working fire dispatch was called bringing additional resources from fire companies in both New Castle and Cecil counties.
According to a Facebook post from Reach Church, the fire was contained to the first floor sanctuary but firefighters did cut holes in the roof to vent smoke.
No injuries were reported.
Aetna Fire Company officials said they were on scene for two hours.