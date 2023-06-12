Air quality in Delaware is still a moderate concern.
The level for particulate matter was "yellow" as of Monday. Code Red days for particulate matter were declared twice last week, when smoke from wildfires blew south all the way from Canada.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, the lack of recent rainfall and the return of warmer weather also increase the potential for ozone alert days, which can pose a problem particularly for older adults, children, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular issues. Ground-level ozone can reach unhealthy levels when sunshine reacts with emissions created by vehicle exhaust and other sources.
Delaware's Ozone Season officially began last month and lasts until the end of September.
“We are forcibly coming to terms with the many faces of climate change in Delaware,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said in a statement. “The Code Red Action Days for particulate matter is a telltale indication of it. The Canadian wildfires dispersed particulate matter in the some of the highest amounts recorded. The smoke was carried by winds and affected air quality many hundreds of miles away. Which is why we as a country, and as global citizens, must continue to monitor, to prepare, to adapt, but also take action to address the impacts of climate change for protecting the health of people in Delaware and the planet.”