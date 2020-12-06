Smyrna and Archmere earned the top seeds for the DIAA Football Tournaments after a lengthy discussion by the committee Sunday morning.
The committee was tasked with the influence of COVID-19 on the season, and how it affected multiple teams schedules, and their tournament point indexes.
They voted to allow Delmar to be considered as an opponent in full standing, despite only playing four regular season games.
This decision mostly affected Division 1, as Smyrna and Sussex Central each earned a bonus point for Caesar Rodney staying at 5-2 on the field, making Smyrna the 1 seed, and Central the 4 seed. Hodgson, which would have been in had Delmar not been considered, was left out. The bonus point also kept Smyrna even with Middletown in the index, and with an opponents win advantage, the Eagles are the top seed.
In Division 2, Delmar was allowed to be considered, but with only 11 opponents wins, they finished behind Red Lion and Woodbridge in a three-way tie. If the committee had chosen to index opponent wins by games played, Delmar would have been in ahead of Woodbridge. The two Henlopen South teams did not play due to COVID in Week 1. Archmere and Howard will be the top two seeds based on index.
2020 DIAA DIVISION 1 TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Friday, December 11
(4) Sussex Central at (1) Smyrna - 7pm
Saturday, December 12
(3) St. Georges at (2) Middletown - 7pm
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, December 18 or Saturday, December 19
Site, Time TBD
2020 DIAA DIVISION 2 TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Friday, December 11
(3) Red Lion vs. (2) Howard - TBD at Abessinio Stadium
Saturday, December 12
(4) Woodbridge at (1) Archmere - 11 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, December 18 or Saturday, December 19
Site, Time TBD