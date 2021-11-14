Smyrna, Archmere, and Laurel will top their respective classes as the DIAA announced the three state football tournaments that will begin next week.
Smyrna earned the top seed in Class 3A despite their 28-14 loss to No. 2 seed Middletown in September's Harvest Bowl. Both would still get to host games all the way to the state championship game.
The other 3A first round byes went to No. 3 Salesianum, No. 4 St. Georges, and No. 5 Dover. The Hawks and Senators will play each other in a quarterfinal.
10-0 Archmere earned the nod in a very competitive Class 2A, where their first opponent, either Saint Mark's or Howard, could certainly be capable of an upset.
No. 2 Woodbridge, No. 3 Friends, and No. 4 Caravel will also get next weekend off, while there will be four opening-round contests.
Laurel finished 1A competition undefeated, and they are the top seed, followed by No. 2 St. Elizabeth, No. 3 Tatnall, and No. 4 St. Andrew's.
Eight teams qualified for 1A, so there will be no games next weekend, with the quarterfinals getting underway on November 26 or 27.
All 3A teams were granted admission into the state tournament, while the top 4 teams within in each of the five districts of 2A and 1A earned a postseason spot. A point system was then applied to seed the teams at that point.
The three championship games are listed by DIAA as being played on Saturday, December 11, but they did not announce a site, or any potential game times. The DIAA Unified Football Championship game is also slated for the same day.
2021 DIAA Class 3A State Tournament
Opening Round - Friday, November 19 & Saturday, November 20
No. 11 Caesar Rodney at No. 6 Sussex Central - Friday, 7
No. 10 Cape Henlopen at No. 7 Appoquinimink - Saturday, 7
No. 9 Hodgson at No. 8 William Penn - Saturday, Noon (subject to change)
Quarterfinals - Friday, November 26 & Saturday, November 27
William Penn/Hodgson winner at No. 1 Smyrna - Friday, 7
Appo/Cape winner at No. 2 Middletown - Friday, 7
Central/CR winner at No. 3 Salesianum - Saturday, 7
No. 5 Dover at No. 4 St. Georges - Saturday, Noon
Semifinals - Friday, December 3 and/or Saturday, December 4
St. Georges winner vs. Smyrna winner
Salesianum winner vs. Middletown winner
Championship - Saturday, December 11
Semifinal winners - Site to be announced
2021 DIAA Class 2A State Tournament
Opening Round - Friday, November 19 & Saturday, November 20
No. 12 Concord at No. 5 DMA - Friday, 7
No. 11 Newark at No. 6 Delmar - Friday, 7
No. 10 Sussex Tech at No. 7 Tower Hill - Saturday, 7
No. 9 Howard at No. 8 Saint Mark's - Friday, 7
Quarterfinals - Friday, November 26 & Saturday, November 27
Saint Mark's/Howard at No. 1 Archmere - Saturday, Noon
Tower Hill/Sussex Tech at No. 2 Woodbridge - Friday, 7
Delmar/Newark vs. No. 3 Friends - Saturday, 1 (site TBA)
DMA/Concord at No. 4 Caravel - Saturday, 7
Semifinals - Friday, December 3 and/or Saturday, December 4
Caravel winner vs. Archmere winner
Friends winner vs. Woodbridge winner
Finals - Saturday, December 11
Semifinal winners - Site to be announced
2021 DIAA Class 1A State Tournament
Quarterfinals - Friday, November 26 & Saturday, November 27
No. 8 Odessa at No. 1 Laurel - Friday, 7
No. 7 Charter of Wilmington vs. No. 2 St. Elizabeth - Friday, 7 (site TBA)
No. 6 Seaford at No. 3 Tatnall - Saturday, 1
No. 5 Indian River vs. No. 4 St. Andrew's - Saturday, 1 (site TBA)
Semifinals - Friday, December 3 and/or Saturday, December 4
St. Andrew's winner vs. Laurel winner
Tatnall winner vs. St. Elizabeth winner
Championship - Saturday, December 11
Semifinal Winners - Site to be announced