Forecasts of a general 2-4" snowstorm in Delaware proved mostly valid in the snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
The snowstorm that ended during morning of Friday, January 7, 2022, did provide a couple of bands of slightly heavier snow, but not enough to cause a major difference in totals.
A trained spotter in Smyrna recorded 4.5" of snow Friday morning, closely matching 4.2" and 4.0" reports nearby. Further down Route 13, Dover recorded 4.0", with totals dipping into the 3-4" range south of the capital, before dipping below 2" near the Sussex County line.
Newark, Hockessin, and Blackbird all topped New Castle County at 3.5", with Middletown coming in at 3.0", while the official reading at the New Castle County Airport brought 3.2" for Wilmington.
Lewes collected 2.5" of snow to lead Sussex County, with 2" reported in Long Neck. Totals dripped from there going both west and south.
Wilmington's 3.2" didn't come anywhere near close the record for January 7, which came with the Blizzard of 1996, which dumped 22" in Delaware's largest city.
Wilmington is now up to 4.3" for the season, putting it just ahead of the 4.0" average for this point of the year.
The National Weather Service is projecting a chance of freezing rain Sunday morning, before the storm turns over to plain rain, with little or no ice accumulation expected.
No snow is currently in the forecast through at least next Thursday, although the NWS Forecast Discussion expects a couple of moisture-starved system could flirt with the area late in the week.
