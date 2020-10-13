A Smyrna High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Families were notified of the positive case via a voicemail, obtained by WDEL, sent Tuesday night from Superintendent Pat Williams.
"We learned today, October 13, 2020, that a student at Smyrna High School has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not return to school until the isolation period has passed."
The message went on to say that Delaware Division of Public Health officials are conducting contact tracing and will notify anyone who came in close contact with the student. They will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
"Individual decisions on quarantining are made by DPH epidemiologists in consultation with the affected individual, and likely, depend on whether the individual was wearing a mask," the voicemail said.
Smyrna High School is undergoing a deep cleaning Tuesday night in addition to the weekly deep cleaning scheduled for Wednesday.
"As always our primary interest is everyone's health, safety, and well-being," said Williams.
A letter was also posted on the district's website.