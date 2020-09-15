A Smyrna man was charged with his 7th DUI after area police said they found him passed out behind the wheel while stopped at a light.
According to Smyrna Police, officers found 40-year-old Augustine Haymond asleep in his vehicle, which was running and in gear, at the intersection of US 13 and SR1 exit 114 around 6 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Police said they were able to safely wake Haymond, but when he was removed from the vehicle, numerous syringes were found in his lap. Haymond was disoriented, and transported to an area hospital to receive medical care, police said.
A search of his vehicle turned up additional illegal prescription pills, according to authorities.
Upon discharge from the hospital, Haymond was charged with driving under the influence-7th offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended or revoked. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $11,000 secured bond.