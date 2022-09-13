An investigation in Smyrna that lasted several months has resulted in the arrest of a local man and seizure of heroin, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition.
According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Jayaire Brittingham was arrested in Dover Monday by state Probation and Parole officers, and the drugs, weapons and ammunition were found during a search warrant that was carried out at his home. The heroin was divided into 125 bags.
Smyrna Police said Brittingham was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. One of the weapons was an unfinished, untraceable "ghost gun" without a serial number.
Brittingham was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $142,000 cash-only bond.
Smyrna Police listed these charges:
Possession of an unfinished firearm with no serial number,
2 counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony,
3 counts possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited,
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,
3 counts of Endangering the welfare of a child,
one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.