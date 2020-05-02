A Smyrna man is behind bars in Sussex County for allegedly racking up his third driving under the influence bust and stealing building materials from construction sites downstate.
Troopers pulled over 45-year-old Michael Irwin near Tributary Road in Millsboro Thursday, Delaware State Police said.
The trailer behind his pickup truck was full of building materials, and Irwin was allegedly under the influence.
Irwin was booked into the Sussex Correctional Institution on DUI, theft and several other charges.