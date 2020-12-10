A 43-year-old Smyrna man is facing weapons and drug charges after Delaware State Police on Thursday said they recovered knives and meth during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.
According to authorities, Victor J. Keeler was stopped around 6 a.m. on December 8, 2020, in the area of Coastal Highway and Cave Neck Road while traveling in a Mercury Milan at a high rate of speed.
A strong odor of marijuana was detected, authorities said, and during an investigation, troopers located 24.69 grams of marijuana on his person and, in his vehicle, two large throwing knives with four inch blades, $351 in suspected drug proceeds, 10.10 grams of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia.
Keeler was charged with the felonies possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-Tier II quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and additionally possession of drug paraphernalia, civil violation possession of drug paraphernalia-marijuana related, and speeding in excess of posted limit. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $98,202 secured bond.