A 48-year-old Smyrna man was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend when they met up so he could get personal items back, Delaware State Police announced Monday.
According to authorities, the 40-year-old victim agreed to meet with Michael A. Holland in the 600 block of West Commerce Street around 10:05 p.m. on July 5, 2020 to allow Holland to retrieve belongings from her vehicle.
A verbal argument escalated to Holland throwing the woman on the ground and physically assaulting her, police said. The victim was able to flee the area and drive herself to an area hospital, where she was admitted for non-life-threatening injuries.
Holland was taken into custody at his residence, where he was found in possession of .89 grams of methamphetamine. He was charged with felony second-degree assault-recklessly intentional serious injury and possession of a controlled substance, and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $5,000 secured bond.