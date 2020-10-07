A 42-year-old Smyrna man was charged with headbutting a Dover Police officer investigating reports of an attempted shoplifting incident, authorities said Wednesday.
According to Dover Police, Earl Ruff attempted to steal something from the Magic 7 convenience store at 443 South New Street around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, but fled when unsuccessful.
Police said they located Ruff in the 300 block of South Governors Avenue and he refused to provide his information to officers and, when officers attempted to take him into custody, headbutted one of them in an attempt to escape.
He was arrested and transported to an area hospital for evaluation after making statements that caused a concern for his wellbeing. Upon release, he'll be charged with resisting arrest with force, hindering prosecution, and offensive touching of a law enforcement officer.