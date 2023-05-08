A 42-year old Smyrna man, who was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Route 13 in Wilmington Manor, was hit and killed by a New Castle County Police SUV on Sunday night, May 7, 2023.
County police say the officer was enroute to a domestic disturbance when the pedestrian, identified as Joseph Kaumbuthu, stepped from the grass median into the roadway.
According to police, following the collision the officer performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but Kaumbuthu was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating the accident.