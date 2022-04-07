A 62-year-old Smyrna man was charged with his 5th DUI offense Wednesday night, but only after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a police vehicle with an unrelated DUI suspect in custody in the rear of the vehicle, authorities said Thursday.
According to Smyrna Police, an officer attempted to pull over Paul Reed along Route 13 near Cory Lane while driving his pickup truck around 10:40 p.m. on April 6, 2022, because police said he was having difficulty maintaining his lane of travel and was driving recklessly.
Reed fled northbound along Route 13, police said, side-swiping a vehicle in the area of Mill Street before striking a Smyrna Police vehicle pulled over in the area of Mt. Vernon Street.
Authorities said that officer and DUI suspect were pushed off the roadway and into a yard. The pickup came to a rest in the US 13 median. Reed and the officer were extricate from their respective vehicles--the detainee was able to free himself from the damaged police vehicle--and all three were transported to area hospitals to receive treatment for minor injuries.
Reed, upon release, will be charged with DUI-5th offense, disregarding a police officer signal, possession of ammo by a person prohibited, three counts second-degree reckless endangering, two counts second-degree vehicular assault, and 28 other traffic offenses.