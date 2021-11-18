Smyrna police gets a major federal grant to help advance community policing.
The U.S. Department of Justice says the town received $125,000 from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program.
The department will use the funds to devote additional resources to educate the community about substance use, according to U.S. Attorney David Weiss.
"The COPS Hiring Program underscores the Department’s commitment to investing in prevention and intervention programs in our communities. With this award, the Town of Smyrna will be able to devote additional resources to educate the community about the pitfalls of substance use," he said in a prepared statement.
As many a 1,066 new officers were hired among 183 police departments nationwide with $139 million in competitive COPS grant funding.
For FY '22, President Biden has requested $537 million for CHP, an increase of $300 million.
“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a prepared statement. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”