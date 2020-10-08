Two suspects in a case related to the human remains of a child discovered in Smyrna in 2019 have been identified.
Smyrna Police on Thursday announced 28-year-old Kristie Haas and 38-year-old Brandon Haas, both formerly of Smyrna, were in custody out-of-state.
The child victim in the case was also identified by authorities, named as Emma Cole, who was 3 years old at the time of her death. Cole's remains were discovered in the Little Lass fields in September 2019.
An investigation is active and ongoing, but police said there is no active threat to public safety.