The Smyrna Police Department is offering a free bottle of hand sanitizer to its town residents on Thursday.
According to a post in their Facebook page, SPD will hand out one bottle per household from the hours of 12-3 p.m. in the lobby of the police station. You are asked to bring proof of residency, as the offer is only for Smyrna residents.
The hand sanitizer was made by Smyrna's own Painted Stave Distilling.
Many distillers across the country have been making efforts recently to help the nationwide hand sanitizer shortage that has partially been caused by customers buying multiple bottles and emptying store shelves.