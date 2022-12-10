Yamir Knight accounted for four touchdowns as Smyrna routed Dover 52-7 to win the 2022 DIAA Class 3A Football Championship.
Knight rushed for two scores, threw for one, caught another, and even ran for and threw for a two-point conversion in the victory for Smyrna's 4th state title in school history.
Smyrna scored on seven straight possessions after being stopped on downs the first time they had the football.
Brian Wright threw the first touchdown to Nolan Fretz from 26 yards away, and after Stephen "Truck" Driver recovered an onside kick, Markel Holman scored from 13 yards out to pushed the lead to 12-0.
Dover responded with a 57-yard drive, ending with John Parker's 14 yard touchdown catch from Nahseem Cosme to slice the lead to 12-7.
Smyrna poured it on from that point.
Knight scored an 18-yard reception, and then after a Dover 3-and-out, ran for a 2-yard touchdown to make it a 28-7 game at the half.
Smyrna recovered their own back-to-back kickoffs to start the second half, with Knight finding Holman on a 27-yard connection, before scoring on a 6-yard run to bring the game to 44-7 heading to the final quarter.
Holman added a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish off the scoring.
Knight rushed for 27 yards, caught 4 passes for 71 yards, and threw for 27 yards in the victory.
Holman added 113 yards on the ground and 57 receiving yards with 3 total touchdowns.
Smyrna outgained Dover 396-99 in the victory.
The 52 points is the second-most in 3A/Division 1 history, only surpassed by the 54 scored by Hodgson in the 2019 title game.