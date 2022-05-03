Smyrna School District superintendent Patrik Williams has been placed on leave following an emergency school board meeting over the weekend.
Assistant Superintendent Deborah Judy confirmed to WDEL that she will serve as Interim Superintendent during his leave, but referred further comment to a vague note on the district's website, that did not have Williams' name on the letterhead.
"The Smyrna School District is unable to comment on the Superintendent's leave or any personnel matters due to the constraints imposed upon the District by matters of employee privacy and 29 Del.C. §§10002(o)(1) and 10004(b)(1)."
The Smyrna School Board, which Williams serves on as Executive Secretary as a result of his Superintendent role, met in emergency executive session Saturday at 10 a.m. to discuss "an individual citizen's qualifications to hold a job."
The next Smyrna School Board meeting is set for Wednesday, May 11, the day after two seats on the school board will be contested in elections.
The district says it will be limiting the in-person audience to 50 people for the 6 p.m. meeting at the Central Office, but plans to stream the session on YouTube.
Much of their April meeting was difficult to hear due to many participants being away from microphones.