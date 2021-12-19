A 16-year-old Smyrna boy is out on bail, charged with two "shots fired" incidents in October.
The teen and 2 accomplices fired several shots at a house in the 300 block of Main Street in Little Creek early in the mornings of October 15th and 17th, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers found a total of 52 shell casings in the road near the house, and on the 18th, Dover police arrested the 16-year-old for allegedly bringing a gun to Dover High School, where he's a student.
Troopers learned the shell casings matched the boy's gun, and he's now facing charges including possession of a handgun by a person prohibited, possession of a deadly weapon during a felony and reckless endangering.
In addition, the Capital School District says he'll be subject to disciplinary action.