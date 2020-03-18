Three individuals are facing charges following a probation check near Smyrna Tuesday, according to the Delaware State Police.
Authorities said a check on 32-year-old Anthony R. Ball, of Smyrna, and 38-year-old William J. Zebroski, of Townsend, was conducted around 7:55 p.m. on March 17, 2020, in the 1200 block of Alabam Road.
Police said the pair was observed in the kitchen of the residence with 19.6 grams of meth and paraphernalia. Zebroski, identified by police as a known gang member, was also allegedly found in possession of 2.46 grams of meth on his person.
A 27-year-old Smyrna woman police identified as active probationer Shannon M. Muscheck was also located inside the residence with 7.3 grams of meth and paraphernalia.
An additional 7.36 grams of meth and additional paraphernalia was located inside the residence following an administrative search.
Ball was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-Tier II quantity, possession of a controlled substance-Tier II quantity, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,100 secured bond.
Zebroski was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-Tier II quantity, possession of a controlled substance-Tier II quantity, illegal gang participation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the SCI in lieu of $6,050 secured bond.
Muscheck was charged with possession of a controlled substance-Tier I quantity and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released of her own recognizance.