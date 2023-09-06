A 25-year-old woman from Smyrna is dead following a four-car crash Tuesday morning, September 6, 2023, in Kent County.
Delaware State Police said the victim, identified as Caitlynn Mitchell, was attempting to turn left from southbound Wheatleys Pond Road onto Mount Friendship Road, when a Silverado driven by a 32-year-old Smyrna man crashed into the back of her vehicle.
The impact sent Mitchell's Fiesta into the path of a northbound vehicle on Wheatleys Pond Road, with impact to her vehicle's right passenger side, causing it to flip onto its driver's side. The northbound vehicle then hit a fourth vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign on Mount Friendship Road.
Mitchell was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The northbound vehicle's driver went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck the back of the Smyrna women's vehicle was not injured, while the fourth vehicle's driver and passengers were also all uninjured.
The intersection was closed for about four hours for the Delaware State Police investigation.