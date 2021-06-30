2011 Delaware High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year Betnijah Laney has been selected to her first WNBA All-Star Team.
Laney, a two-time first-team selection at Smyrna before going on to Rutgers, is having a career year in her sixth year in the league.
The former second-round pick by the Chicago Sky in 2015 is averaging a career-best 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the New York Liberty.
She's coming off being selected the 2020 WNBA Most Improved Player and First Team All-Defense with Atlanta last season.
“We couldn’t be more excited to hear that Betnijah has been selected to join her first WNBA All-Star team,” said Liberty Head Coach Walt Hopkins in a statement. “In only a few short months in New York—by way of her tireless work ethic, selfless leadership, and indomitable will to improve and to do whatever the team needs in order to win—B has already made an indelible mark on our organization. You’d be hard pressed to find a player more deserving of this honor, and we’re certain that this is only the first of many such accomplishments to come.”
The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on July 14.